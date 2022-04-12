Reigning Copa Libertadores champion Palmeiras came out firing on all cylinders in its tournament debut last week, defeating Venezuelan side Deportivo Táchira by a whopping 4-0 scoreline.

The Brazilian club now will host Independiente Petrolero, who is coming off of a draw on Matchday 1 against historic Ecuadorian side Emelec. The match will be played at Allianza Parque Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil.

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Independiente Petrolero Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Palmeiras got its 2022 campaign off to a great start, coming off of a Campeonato Paulista 5-3 win over rival São Paulo on aggregate. That title was followed up by the aforementioned thrashing of Deportivo Táchira last Wednesday thanks to goals from Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Rafael Navarro.

Jailson received a red card in the match, meaning the Brazilian midfielder will be unavailable for the outing against Independiente Petrolero.

The Bolivian club, meanwhile, is coming off of a dramatic 1-1 draw in its 2022 Copa Libertadores debut against Emelec, where Jonatan Cristaldo put Independiente Petrolero ahead in the 88th minute, only for Mauro Quiroga to secure the away point for the Ecuadorian side in the 91st.

