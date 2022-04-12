Olimpia visits Peñarol on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage on Tuesday.

The bottom two teams in Group G will face off on Tuesday at Estadio Campeón del Siglo for a chance to climb up the group standings into first or second place depending on the result of the Colón vs. Cerro Porteño match.

Peñarol is coming off of a 2-1 loss to current group leader Colón, while Olimpia faced fellow Paraguayan side Cerro Porteño to a scoreless draw.

How to Watch Peñarol vs. Olimpia Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 6

Live Stream Peñarol vs. Olimpia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A second half strike from Pablo Ceppelini looked to secure a point for Peñarol on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores last week, but a 90th-minute finish from Facundo Farías secured all three points for Colón. It left Peñarol in last place in Group G.

The defeat snapped a five-match undefeated streak in all competitions for the Uruguayan club, who is coming off of a dramatic 2-1 victory. Ceppelini put the hosts up in the 51st minute, but it was Ignacio Laquintana who scored the definitive goal in the 96th minute securing the win for the Uruguayan giants.

Peñarol now hosts Olimpia, who is winless in its last three matches in all competitions and is hungry for points in the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

