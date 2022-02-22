Skip to main content

How to Watch Plaza Colonia vs. The Strongest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Plaza Colonia takes on The Strongest in a Copa Libertadores contest.

The Copa Libertadores second stage begins on Tuesday, with Plaza Colonia taking on The Strongest in one of three games that will take place.

Plaza Colonia earned a berth in this tournament by virtue of being the best team in Uruguay's Primera Division among the teams that hadn't already qualified. 

This will be the first time that this team has competed in the Copa Libertadores. Previously, its best international finish had been a first-stage exit in the 2016 Copa Sudamericana, the secondary club competition in CONMENBOL.

In domestic play, the team is coming off of a 5-0 win on Friday against Cerro Largo.

The Strongest qualified to this tournament by placing third in Bolivia's Primera Division. Unlike Plaza Colobiam, this team has a lot of experience in the Copa Libertadores, with 26 appearances.

But while the team has appeared plenty, its never made it past the Round of 16, which it last reached in 2017.

In domestic play, The Strongest most recently drew Club Universitario 1-1 on Friday.

