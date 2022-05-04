How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs. Club Universidad Católic

Sporting Cristal will look to get back to form in Group H as Sporting Cristal will look to get their first win in group play when hosting the visitors.

Sporting Cristal of Peru and Club Universidad Católica of Chile will be fighting their hearts out to gain ground in Group H of the Copa Libertadores. They both sit in the bottom half of the group and both need a win to have a prayer at getting to second place, currently occupied by Talleres.

How to watch Copa Libertadores: Sporting Cristal vs. Club Universidad Católica today:

Match Date: May 4, 2022

Match Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch the Copa Libertadores: Sporting Cristal vs. Club Universidad Católica match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Flamengo RJ has been the cream of the crop of this group sitting at the top undefeated in three games with eight goals for and only three against. Can Sporting Cristal or Universidad Católica defy the group odds with a definitive win? It all starts tonight.

These two played back in the middle of April with U. Católica earning the 2-1 victory. U Católica has the most realistic chance at sneaking into second place. They are 1-0-2 for a total of three points in this group. They played a valiant game against Flamengo, rallying from behind but they came up just one goal shy in the 3-2 loss. They'll need a loss from Talleres against Flamengo to have a fighting chance to move on to the round of 16.

Sporting Cristal will look to pick up their first win in group play today as they host Universidad Católica. Palmeiras from Brazil is the most recent champion of this highest level of competition in South America.

Regional restrictions may apply.