The Strongest has a lot of work to do in Tuesday's game against Athletico Paranaense to start making strides in the Group B standings.

The Strongest and Athletico Paranaense will meet Tuesday for game four of Group B play in Copa Libertadores play. The Strongest is in fourth place in Group B with two points, while Athletico Paranaense is sitting in second place with four points.

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Athletico Paranaense Today:

Match Date: May 3, 2022

Match Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live Stream The Strongest vs. Athletico Paranaense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Strongest is in dire need of three points today in order to move up in the standings of Group B. Currently, the team has one loss and two draws in group play. The Strongest is completely even with Caracas as far as points and goal differential go, so the club will be looking to put in a few goals today to separate itself from Caracas at the bottom.

Athletico Paranaense is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Libertad, who is currently in first place in the standings with seven points. A win for Athletico-PR will move the team into a tie for first in Group B, but it will need at least a two goal differential in order to keep it perfectly even with Libertad.

With each team playing all three of its opponents in its group twice, it gives each team the opportunity use the previous game as a scouting report and a way to improve upon its previous result.

Regional restrictions may apply.