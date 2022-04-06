Universidad Católica visits Talleres (C) on Matchday 1 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage on Wednesday.

This will be the first meeting between Talleres (C) and Universidad Católica who will face each other twice in Group H in the 2022 Copa Libertadores tournament. The group's action got underway on Tuesday when Brazilian club Flamengo defeated Sporting Cristal in Peru 2-0 thanks to goals from Bruno Henrique and Matheuzinho, placing the team in first place with three points.

How to Watch Talleres (C) vs. Universidad Católica Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Talleres currently finds itself in second-to-last place in the Argentine first division standings after getting off to a poor start in league action with a 1-2-5 record through eight matches. The club has managed just two wins in 11 matches in all competitions this season.

The team from Córdoba's most recent outing was a 2-1 away defeat against Gimnasia where Matías Esquivel put the team ahead in the first half, only for the home side to come from behind with two goals in the second half to secure all three points.

Universidad Católica, meanwhile, was able to snap a four-match losing streak over the weekend with the club's 2-1 home win over Universidad de Chile thanks to first-half finishes from Fernando Zampedri and Gonzalo Tapia.

