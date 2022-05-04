Group stage action at the 2022 Copa Libertadores continues on Wednesday when Talleres (C) hosts Flamengo at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.

The top teams in Group H battle it out in the city of Córdoba on Wednesday with Talleres looking to get level with Brazilian giant Flamengo, which currently leads the group with nine points. Talleres is in second place with six points with the club's only loss so far in its 2022 Copa Libertadores campaign being in the reverse fixture against Flamengo that was played in Brazil. The match ended 3-1 in favor of the Brazilians.

How to Watch Talleres (C) vs. Flamengo in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream Talleres (C) vs. Flamengo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Talleres has been able to secure just two wins in its last seven matches in all competitions, with the two victories being 1-0 against Sporting Cristal on the third matchday of the Copa Libertadores and a 1-0 finish over Argentine giant River Plate on the 11th matchday of the league tournament.

The victory against the Peruvian club Sporting Cristal was thanks to a second-half finish from Matías Esquivel securing all three points for the home side.

Flamengo, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back wins in all competitions and will look to make it three in a row (which would maintain its perfect start at South America's most prestigious club tournament) when it travels to face Talleres in the city of Córdoba on Wednesday on the fourth matchday of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

