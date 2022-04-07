The Copa Libertadores starts off with The Strongest vs. Libertad in Group B play on Thursday.

Group B is wide open after the initial two clubs played out the first match to a 0-0 tie between Athletico-PR (0-1-0) and Caracas FC (0-1-0) at the Copa Libertadores. Now, the next two clubs step up to try and get a win as Libertad (0-0-0) and The Strongest (0-0-0) take the field to try and do just that here today.

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Libertad today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch The Strongest vs. Libertad online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first Group B match, Athletico-PR and Caracas FC dueled to a 0-0 tie leaving the door open for the group:

So far this year, Libertad is 7-1-0 scoring 20 goals in eight matches with a plus-15 goal differential.

They are playing terrific soccer right now as a club and might be one of the favorites entering this event with the momentum they are building. They have yet to lose a match this calendar year giving them an edge over every club in their group.

On the other side for The Strongest, they are 6-3-2 this year in 11 total matches overall. They have scored 17 goals with a plus-six goal differential.

On the other side for The Strongest, they are 6-3-2 this year in 11 total matches overall. They have scored 17 goals with a plus-six goal differential.

They are not playing as well as their opponents today, but a win here today or even a tie would allow them to feel like a real contender in the Copa Libertadores this year. A loss could put them in a tough position out of the gate.

In recent years, the club with one or zero losses is the one that wins short events like this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.