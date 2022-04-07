Skip to main content

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Libertad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Copa Libertadores starts off with The Strongest vs. Libertad in Group B play on Thursday.

Group B is wide open after the initial two clubs played out the first match to a 0-0 tie between Athletico-PR (0-1-0) and Caracas FC (0-1-0) at the Copa Libertadores. Now, the next two clubs step up to try and get a win as Libertad (0-0-0) and The Strongest (0-0-0) take the field to try and do just that here today.

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Libertad today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Watch The Strongest vs. Libertad online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first Group B match, Athletico-PR and Caracas FC dueled to a 0-0 tie leaving the door open for the group:

So far this year, Libertad is 7-1-0 scoring 20 goals in eight matches with a plus-15 goal differential.

They are playing terrific soccer right now as a club and might be one of the favorites entering this event with the momentum they are building. They have yet to lose a match this calendar year giving them an edge over every club in their group.

On the other side for The Strongest, they are 6-3-2 this year in 11 total matches overall. They have scored 17 goals with a plus-six goal differential.

On the other side for The Strongest, they are 6-3-2 this year in 11 total matches overall. They have scored 17 goals with a plus-six goal differential.

They are not playing as well as their opponents today, but a win here today or even a tie would allow them to feel like a real contender in the Copa Libertadores this year. A loss could put them in a tough position out of the gate.

In recent years, the club with one or zero losses is the one that wins short events like this one.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

The Strongest vs. Libertad

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
9:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011125779h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Libertad

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
imago0047998293h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlas vs. Necaxa

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
MLB

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

By Phil Watson28 minutes ago
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

By Alex Barth58 minutes ago
USATSI_17804580
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs58 minutes ago
Barnwood_Builders
entertainment

How to Watch Barnwood Builders Season 13 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts58 minutes ago
USATSI_18033853
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Blackhawks

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy