Caracas and The Strongest will both need to pick up points on Wednesday to secure a place in the continuing rounds of Copa Libertadores play.

In Group B of Copa Libertadores, The Strongest takes on Caracas FC in the third round of group stage games. Both teams have one draw and one loss in group play so far.

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Caracas in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream The Strongest vs. Caracas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Strongest's latest match was against Athletico Paranaense where The Strongest lost 1-0. David Terans scored in the 65th minute on a penalty kick for Athletico. Their first match in the group stage was against Libertad where they drew 1-1. Enrique Triverio scored 11 minutes into the match for The Strongest, but Bautista Merlini scored three minutes later for Libertad to tie the match. The match remained scoreless and both clubs walked away with one point.

Caracas FC’s latest match was against Libertad and resulted in a 2-1 defeat. Kwaku Bonsu Osei was able to score 20 minutes into the match to tie it. However, Libertad broke the tie in the 34th minute to seal the victory. Caracas’ first match was against Athletico Paranaense and was a 0-0 draw. Alain Baroja was in goal for Caracas earning a clean sheet.

Both teams will need to walk away from today's match with points to be in a better position in the group standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.