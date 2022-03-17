How to Watch The Strongest vs. CD Universidad Católica in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch The Strongest vs. CD Universidad Católica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Strongest hosts CD Universidad Católica in the second leg of the third round in the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The Strongest visited CD Universidad Católica last week at Olímpico Atahualpa Stadium in the first leg of this third round draw to a 0-0 draw where the home club maintained a whopping 71% of the ball possession throughout the match. The Bolivian side will be without Martín Prost in the second leg after the Argentine forward received a red card in the match in Ecuador.

How to Watch The Strongest vs. CD Universidad Católica Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream The Strongest vs. CD Universidad Católica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both The Strongest and CD Universidad Católica were placed directly in the second round of the qualifying stages in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The Strongest faced off in a two-legged draw against Uruguay's Plaza Colonia, where the Bolivia side was able to pull off a dramatic 3-0 victory in the second leg after losing 2-0 in the first.

Universidad Católica, meanwhile, faced Bolívar and was able to overcome the historic Bolivian club 3-1 on aggregate.

The two clubs now have all to play for in the second leg of the third round at Hernando Siles Stadium, almost 12,000 feet above sea level, making it the highest altitude stadium in the world.

The Strongest definitely have the competitive advantage being used to playing at that altitude, where historically South American players not from Bolivia have described playing in the city of La Paz as borderline unsportsmanlike.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

The Strongest vs. CD Universidad Católica

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009509343h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. CD Universidad Católica in Canada

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
imago1008304343h
Copa Sudamericana

How to Watch Cerro Largo vs. Montevideo Wanderers

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_17903309
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Blues

By Evan Massey22 minutes ago
USATSI_17837036
Lacrosse

How to Watch Louisville at Duke in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar22 minutes ago
91-NHplbSoL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch MasterChef Junior Season 8 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts22 minutes ago
USATSI_17914099
High School Basketball

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Third Quarterfinal: Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Stanley High Schoo

By Kristofer Habbas52 minutes ago
USATSI_17912622
High School Basketball

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, First Semifinal: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Cameron

By Kristofer Habbas52 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kentucky vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy