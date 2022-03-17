How to Watch The Strongest vs. CD Universidad Católica in Canada

The Strongest hosts CD Universidad Católica in the second leg of the third round in the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The Strongest visited CD Universidad Católica last week at Olímpico Atahualpa Stadium in the first leg of this third round draw to a 0-0 draw where the home club maintained a whopping 71% of the ball possession throughout the match. The Bolivian side will be without Martín Prost in the second leg after the Argentine forward received a red card in the match in Ecuador.

Both The Strongest and CD Universidad Católica were placed directly in the second round of the qualifying stages in the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The Strongest faced off in a two-legged draw against Uruguay's Plaza Colonia, where the Bolivia side was able to pull off a dramatic 3-0 victory in the second leg after losing 2-0 in the first.

Universidad Católica, meanwhile, faced Bolívar and was able to overcome the historic Bolivian club 3-1 on aggregate.

The two clubs now have all to play for in the second leg of the third round at Hernando Siles Stadium, almost 12,000 feet above sea level, making it the highest altitude stadium in the world.

The Strongest definitely have the competitive advantage being used to playing at that altitude, where historically South American players not from Bolivia have described playing in the city of La Paz as borderline unsportsmanlike.

