How to Watch The Strongest vs. Plaza Colonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Plaza Colonia holds a 2-0 lead heading into the second leg of its Copa Libertadores matchup with The Strongest.

The Strongest and Plaza Colonia are set to meet on Tuesday in the Copa Libertadores, with Plaza Colonia leading 2-0 after the first leg of the contest.

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Plaza Colonia Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream The Strongest vs. Plaza Colonia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juan Cruz Mascia scored both goals in the win, while The Strongest spent two-thirds of the match without Gabriel Esparza, who was red-carded in the 33rd minute.

Plaza Colonia earned a berth in this tournament by virtue of being the best team in Uruguay's Primera Division among the teams that hadn't already qualified.

This is the first time that this team has competed in the Copa Libertadores. Previously, its best international finish had been a first-stage exit in the 2016 Copa Sudamericana, the secondary club competition in CONMENBOL.

The Strongest qualified to this tournament by placing third in Bolivia's Primera Division. Unlike Plaza Colobiam, this team has a lot of experience in the Copa Libertadores, with 26 appearances.

But while the team has appeared plenty, it has never made it past the Round of 16, which it last reached in 2017.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

The Strongest vs. Plaza Colonia

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Plaza Colonia
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Plaza Colonia

