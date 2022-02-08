Skip to main content

How to Watch Torque vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona takes on Torque in the Copa Libertadores qualifying stage.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores gets underway on Tuesday with the first match of the first stage, which pits Montevideo City Torque against Barcelona.

How to Watch Torque vs. Barcelona Today

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream Torque vs. Barcelona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Torque plays in the Uruguayan Primera Division, where it finished fifth last season in the Clausura and fourth overall in the 2021 aggregate table, which qualified the team for the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Barcelona plays in the Ecuadorian Serie A, where it finished fourth in the aggregate table in 2021, which qualified it for this tournament.

The Copa Libertadores is the top club level football tournament in CONMEBOL. The 2021 tournament was won by Brazilian club Palmeiras, which qualified it for the FIFA Club World Cup.

In last year's Copa Libertadores, Barcelona advanced all the way to the semifina. where it lost both legs against Flamengo 2-0.

Torque declined a berth in the 2021 tournament. This is a fairly young team, as it was founded in 2007. 2021 was its third season in Uruguay's top league. Based on the team's recent performance, Torque could be an emerging power in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

