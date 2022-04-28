Skip to main content

How to Watch Club Universidad Católica vs. Flamengo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Copa Libertadores continues on Thursday when Universidad Católica hosts Flamengo at San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium.

Flamengo is at the top of Group H after two matches with six points and a plus-four goal difference. Argentine club Talleres de Córdoba is right below it with the same amount of points but a goal difference of zero and three matches played, following a 1-0 victory over Sporting Cristal (last in Group H) on Tuesday. Universidad Católica is third in the group with three points after two matches.

How to Watch Club Universidad Católica vs. Flamengo in Canada Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream Club Universidad Católica vs. Flamengo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Flamengo is perfect so far in its 2022 Copa Libertadores campaign after beating Sporting Cristal 2-0 on the opening matchday thanks to goals from Bruno Henrique and Matheuzinho. The win was followed up by a 3-1 victory over Talleres de Córdoba when Gabriel Barbosa and Éverton Ribeiro got on the scoresheet to secure all three points and first place in Group H for the Brazilian club.

Universidad Católica, meanwhile, lost in its tournament debut 1-0 to Talleres and defeated Sporting Cristal 2-1 thanks to goals from Marcelino Núñez and Fernando Zampedri on the second matchday.

Universidad Católica now has a chance to go level with Flamengo and Talleres with six points if the Chilean side is able to pull off the upset over the Mengão on Thursday.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Club Universidad Católica vs. Flamengo

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
5:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
imago1011454190h
