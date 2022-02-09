How to Watch CD Universidad César Vallejo vs. Olimpia

Today will feature a matchup between Cesar Vallejo and Olimpia in some cross-league play.

Cesar Vallejo is near the middle of the Lige 1 standings whereas Olimpia is closer to the top of the Primera Division. Olimpia is the better club coming into this match and is favored to win.

How to Watch CD Universidad Cesar Vallejo vs Olimpia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live Stream the CD Universidad Cesar Vallejo vs Olimpia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cesar Vallejo can pull out the upset, but it will be an uphill battle.

This is the first time both of these teams have ever met, so it's tough to be able to gauge how well either of them will do against each other. What works for Cesar Vallejo in this instance is it is the home team. It will try to gain some momentum early and stop goals from Olimpia.

Olimpia will be hoping it can reach the finals of the Copa Libertadores, which it was not able to do last season. This would be the most important step to this point in doing so.

This should be a very close match and there likely won't be many goals scored. Tune into beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada) to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.