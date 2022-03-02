How to Watch Universitario de Deportes vs. Barcelona

Barcelona takes a comfortable 2-0 lead into its second leg visit to Universitario de Deportes in the second round of qualification towards Copa Libertadores today.

Nacional Stadium of Peru will play host to this second leg matchup between Universitario de Deportes and Barcelona, where the Ecuadorian side hold a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Erick Castillo and Carlos Garcés in the first leg of the round.

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Barcelona essentially dominated in the first leg thanks to their ability to maintain possession at home throughout long periods of the match. Barcelona also had six shots on target to Universitario's one at Monumental Stadium on the night.

A 60-minute header from Erick Castillo broke the deadlock for good for the home team off of a free-kick cross from Leandro Martínez. Later on, Carlos Garcés put the nail in the coffin with his tap-in finish in minute 80.

Barcelona are coming off of an agonizing 1-0 victory in league play over Técnico Universitario, thanks to a goal from substitute forward Gonzalo Mastriani late in the match.

Universitario de Deportes are fresh off of a 3-0 victory in league play over César Vallejo with goals from Ángel Cayetano, Alex Valera and Nelinho Quina. Peruvian international Valera will need to take that goal-scoring confidence into this second leg tie if Universitario are to have any chance of erasing that 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

