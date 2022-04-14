Skip to main content

How to Watch Velez Sarsfield vs. Bragantino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Group play in the Libertadores is getting going with Velez Sarsfield taking on The Strongest on Thursday.

Group C of the Copa Libertadores has two undefeated clubs so far, with Bragantino (1-0-0) looking to keep that going today against Velez Sarsfield (0-0-1). It was a strong start to group play for Bragantino with a 2-0 shutout of their first opponent as they look to take control of their group and step up as the best overall club on both sides of the ball here today.

How to Watch Velez Sarsfield vs. Bragantino today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 8

Watch Velez Sarsfield vs. Bragantino online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bragantino won their first match in group play over Nacional (2-0) in a strong, dominant display on both sides of the ball:

For Velez Sarsfield, they lost their first match 4-1 in a match that got out of hand right away with a goal scored against them at the six-minute mark before they were able to tie things up at the 35-minute mark with a goal from Lucas Janson (assisted by Santiago Caseres).

It was two goals before and after the half, the first at the 42-minute mark and the second at the 53-minute mark, that ended all hopes for Velez Sarsfield in their first match. For good measure, Estudiantes added in another goal at the 88-minute mark for punctuation.

