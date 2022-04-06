In their first matches each in the Copa Sudamericana, 9 de Octubre (0-0-0) and SC Internacional (0-0-0) both look to start off strong. There are only six matches overall in group play before the playoffs begin and a champion will be crowned. Neither of these clubs participated in this event last year but are hungry to win after qualifying and getting placed in Group E.

How to Watch 9 de Octubre vs. SC Internacional today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch 9 de Octubre vs. SC Internacional online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Play is just starting this week in the Copa Sudamericana with eight groups and 40 clubs aspiring to win it all this season:

SC Internacional has gone 5-4-2 overall in the Gaucho first phase event, then going 1-1 in the semifinal against Gremio. They scored 14 goals and finished with a plus-two goal differential overall, including the semifinals.

They also lost to Globo (0-2) in the Copa do Brasil event last month giving them overall a 6-4-4 record with an even goal differential since Jan. 26.

They are looking for a stronger showing here at the Copa Sudamericana getting to the playoffs and making a run to a championship.

So far this calendar year, 9 de Octubre has gone 2-3-3 between the Ecuadorian Series A and Copa Sudamericana Leg Aggregate series, scoring 10 goals overall between the two events with a minus-one goal differential.

It is going to take a strong effort for both of these clubs to make an impact in the Copa Sudamericana this season and make a run to the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.