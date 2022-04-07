The first matches in the Copa Sudamericana start with Ayacucho vs. São Paulo in Group D play today.

Group D already started off with a tie between the two other clubs in this quartet, seeing Everton and CB Jorge Wilstermann grind it out to a 0-0 finish. Now, Ayacucho (0-0-0) and São Paulo (0-0-0) take the field for the first time as they look to take control over the group with the first win of the four clubs. Getting off to a strong start in these short events is important with most clubs that win these events, losing once or not at all.

How to Watch Ayacucho vs. São Paulo today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

The Copa Sudamericana got off to a start this week with eight groups of four clubs, a total of 40 clubs looking to win a championship.

Entering this event, Sao Paulo has gone 11-3-3 in their last 17 matches, scoring 29 goals for a plus-13 goal differential.

Sao Paulo is playing strong soccer overall right now, especially in its last six matches, going 5-0-1 overall. Sao Paulo is entering the Copa Sudamericana with a ton of momentum as potentially the favorite club in its group.

For Ayacucho, the club has gone 4-1-5 in its 10 matches played this calendar year with 20 goals scored and a plus-three goal differential.

As a team, Ayacucho is not playing the best overall soccer and would need to turn things around fast to make an impact here in the Copa Sudamericana starting today.

