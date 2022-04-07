The first matches in the Copa Sudamericana start with Barcelona vs. Montevideo Wanderers in Group A play today.

The first match in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana kicks off between Barcelona (0-0-0) and Montevideo Wanderers (0-0-0) as the six-match group play begins this week. A total of eight groups and forty teams aim to make the qualification playoffs and do what Athletico Paranaense has done twice, including last year, winning the Copa Sudamericana this year.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Montevideo Wanderers today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Last season the Copa Sudamericana was won by Athletico Paranaense for the second time in the events history:

So far this year Barcelona SC has gone 8-4-1 in 13 matches scoring 15 goals for a plus-11 goal differential so far this calendar year.

They are playing terrific team soccer, especially on the defensive end, really limiting clubs from scoring the ball and putting pressure on Barcelona SC. If they are able to play this level of defense in group play this could be a strong run for Barcelona SC this year in their six matches.

On the other side, Montevideo Wanderers FC has gone 6-5-2 this calendar year with 15 goals scored and a plus-seven goal differential in 13 matches.

With how strong the defense of Barcelona SC is playing and the limitations of the offense for Montevideo Wanderers FC has been this year, this should shape up to be a very low-scoring match, with Barcelona SC as the favorites.

Getting off to a hot start will be important for the club that wants to win it all like Athletica Paranaense did last year.

