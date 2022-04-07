Skip to main content

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Montevideo Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first matches in the Copa Sudamericana start with Barcelona vs. Montevideo Wanderers in Group A play today.

The first match in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana kicks off between Barcelona (0-0-0) and Montevideo Wanderers (0-0-0) as the six-match group play begins this week. A total of eight groups and forty teams aim to make the qualification playoffs and do what Athletico Paranaense has done twice, including last year, winning the Copa Sudamericana this year.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Montevideo Wanderers today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Watch Barcelona vs. Montevideo Wanderers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season the Copa Sudamericana was won by Athletico Paranaense for the second time in the events history:

So far this year Barcelona SC has gone 8-4-1 in 13 matches scoring 15 goals for a plus-11 goal differential so far this calendar year.

They are playing terrific team soccer, especially on the defensive end, really limiting clubs from scoring the ball and putting pressure on Barcelona SC. If they are able to play this level of defense in group play this could be a strong run for Barcelona SC this year in their six matches.

On the other side, Montevideo Wanderers FC has gone 6-5-2 this calendar year with 15 goals scored and a plus-seven goal differential in 13 matches.

With how strong the defense of Barcelona SC is playing and the limitations of the offense for Montevideo Wanderers FC has been this year, this should shape up to be a very low-scoring match, with Barcelona SC as the favorites.

Getting off to a hot start will be important for the club that wants to win it all like Athletica Paranaense did last year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Barcelona vs. Montevideo Wanderers

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011058684h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Ayacucho vs. São Paulo

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
imago1011058704h (1)
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Montevideo Wanderers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) drives around Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans

By Phil Watson22 minutes ago
USATSI_18027077
NBA

How to Watch Spurs vs. Minnesota

By Alex Barth22 minutes ago
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves

By Brandon Rush22 minutes ago
imago1004856489h
Voleibol Argentino

How to Watch Voleibol Argentino

By Adam Childs22 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200

By Phil Watson22 minutes ago
USATSI_16961152
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at Rio Grande Valley Vipers

By Phil Watson22 minutes ago
imago1010651215h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Vélez

By Kristofer Habbas27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy