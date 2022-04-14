Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Independiente Medellín vs. 9 de Octubre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Independiente Medellín hosts 9 de Octubre on matchday two of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

With goals scored being the only things separating the teams in Group E after both matches ended in draws on matchday one, CA Independiente Medellín and 9 de Octubre face off to continue the action that has left the group wide open for any of the four teams involved so far.

How to Watch CA Independiente Medellín vs. 9 de Octubre Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN La Liga

Live Stream CA Independiente Medellín vs. 9 de Octubre on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Independiente Medellín travelled to Paraguay on matchday one to face Guaireña in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Defensores del Chaco Stadium. Luciano Daniel Pons and Adrián Arregui scored for the Colombian side in the first half, while Juan Manuel Cuesta got the equalizer in the 91st minute to split the points between the two clubs.

In the other Group E matchup last week, 9 de Octubre were down 2-0 at halftime to Brazilian giant Internacional, but a second-half brace from Mauro Da Luz split the points in Ecuador for the home team.

Independiente Medellín and 9 de Octubre now face off on Thursday at Estadio Hernán Ramírez Villegas to decide if either club is capable of taking sole possession of first place in the group following Matchday 2's action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

