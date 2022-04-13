How to Watch CA Junior de Barranquilla vs. Fluminense

CA Junior de Barranquilla hosts Fluminense in Group H action in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

Fluminense will look to continue its winning streak in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana after defeating Bolivian side Oriente Petrolero on Matchday 1 of the tournament last week. The Brazilian club faces CA Junior de Barranquilla who is coming off of back-to-back draws in all competitions.

Junior got its Copa Sudamericana campaign underway with a 1-1 draw in Argentina against Unión de Santa Fe. Federico Vera opened the scoring early in the 2nd minute only for a 6th minute Federico Vera own goal to give Junior the valuable away point.

Playmaker Luis González will be unavailable for Junior to use in the match against Fluminense due to having received two yellow cards in the draw vs. Unión.

The Brazilian club, meanwhile, won last week, 3-0 over Oriente Petrolero thanks to goals from Cristiano da Silva, Jhon Arias and Leandro Zazpe.

Fluminense then debuted in the Brazilian first division regular season with a scoreless draw at home against Santos, taking the team led by head coach Abel Braga's undefeated run to four matches in all competitions.

