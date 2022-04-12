Skip to main content

How to Watch CD Oriente Petrolero vs. Unión (SF): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

2022 Copa Sudamericana action continues on Tuesday when CD Oriente Petrolero hosts Unión (SF) at Ramón Tahuichi Aguilera Stadium.

CD Oriente Petrolero is looking to shake off last week's 2022 Copa Sudamericana debut, where the Bolivian club visited Fluminense to a 3-0 thrashing in favor of the Brazilians. Unión (SF) will also be looking for its first win following a 1-1 draw at home against Junior on Matchday 1 of the Group H action.

How to Watch CD Oriente Petrolero vs. Unión (SF) Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream CD Oriente Petrolero vs. Unión (SF) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

CD Oriente Petrolero got off to a shaky start last week in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana when Cristiano da Silva, Jhon Arias and Leandro Zazpe (own goal) secured all three point for Fluminense on Matchday 1 of Group H play.

Oriente Petrolero followed that humbling defeat up with a great 4-2 win in Bolivian first division action over Nacional Potosí. Facundo Ezequiel Suárez scored a hat-trick, while Maximiliano Caire added a fourth to take the club up to fifth place in the league standings with 12 points, just two points below the top-four playoff spots in the table.

Unión (SF), meanwhile, is currently in fourth place in the Argentine first division with 17 points. The club has lost just twice in league action after nine matches and is currently in a playoff position with five matches left in the regular season.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

CD Oriente Petrolero vs. Unión (SF)

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
