Group C action continues on Thursday when CD Unión La Calera hosts Banfield in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

CD Unión La Calera and Banfield will have the opportunity to battle for first place in Group C following Universidad Católica's defeat of Santos on Wednesday to kick off the group's Matchday 2 action. Banfield is currently in second place in the group with three points, just one below Universidad Católica's four, while Unión La Calera is in third place with one point.

How to Watch CD Unión La Calera vs. Banfield Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 5

Unión La Calera drew 0-0 in its 2022 Copa Sudamericana debut against Universidad Católica, a match that was played at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Ecuador.

The Chilean club finds itself in a tough spot in league play with just eight points after nine matches to go along with a 1W-5D-3L record leaving Unión in second-to-last place in the standings.

Banfield, meanwhile, is currently in sixth place in Group A in the Argentine first division with 14 points, just three below the top four playoff spots in the table.

El Taladro will try to make it three straight wins in all competitions when it visits Unión La Calera at Sausalito Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

