Skip to main content

How to Watch CD Unión La Calera vs. Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Group C action continues on Thursday when CD Unión La Calera hosts Banfield in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

CD Unión La Calera and Banfield will have the opportunity to battle for first place in Group C following Universidad Católica's defeat of Santos on Wednesday to kick off the group's Matchday 2 action. Banfield is currently in second place in the group with three points, just one below Universidad Católica's four, while Unión La Calera is in third place with one point.

How to Watch CD Unión La Calera vs. Banfield Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 5

Live Stream CD Unión La Calera vs. Banfield on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unión La Calera drew 0-0 in its 2022 Copa Sudamericana debut against Universidad Católica, a match that was played at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa in Ecuador.

The Chilean club finds itself in a tough spot in league play with just eight points after nine matches to go along with a 1W-5D-3L record leaving Unión in second-to-last place in the standings.

Banfield, meanwhile, is currently in sixth place in Group A in the Argentine first division with 14 points, just three below the top four playoff spots in the table.

El Taladro will try to make it three straight wins in all competitions when it visits Unión La Calera at Sausalito Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

CD Unión La Calera vs. Banfield

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Copa Sudamericana

São Paulo vs. Everton Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
imago0041336267h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Metropolitanos

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
imago0023898478h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch CD Unión La Calera vs. Banfield

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies vs. Marlins Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
USATSI_17923389
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Alabama in College Softball

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

San Francisco vs Pepperdine Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth5 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

Stanford vs. California Stream: Watch softball online, TV channel

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
imago1011297403h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Athletico-PR vs. The Strongest

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Beach Soccer

Beach Soccer: Argentina vs. USA Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy