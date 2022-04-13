Skip to main content

How to Watch Club Jorge Wilstermann vs. Ayacucho: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club Jorge Wilstermann hosts Ayacucho on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

Club Jorge Wilstermann returns home following its tournament debut last week in Chile against Everton, where the two clubs split the points following a 1-1 draw. Wilstermann now hosts Ayacucho from the Peruvian first division, who got its 2022 Copa Sudamericana campaign started with a thrilling 3-2 defeat against Brazilian giant São Paulo.

How to Watch Club Jorge Wilstermann vs. Ayacucho Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 7

Live Stream Club Jorge Wilstermann vs. Ayacucho on fuboTV:

Jorge Wilstermann is currently in sixth place in Group B in Bolivian first division with 10 points after eight matches but is coming off of statement 1-0 win away at second-place Club Bolívar thanks to a 40th-minute finish from Andrés Chávez. The win snapped a three-match losing streak in league play for Jorge Wilstermann.

Ayacucho, meanwhile, is in 12th place in the Peruvian Primera División standings with 10 points after nine matches with just one win in its last six matches in all competitions. 

The Peruvian club hosted Group D favorites São Paulo at Estadio Nacional de Lima last week in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana debut, where Eric Barrios and Cristian Techera scored to draw the two teams level in the first half, only for an 88th-minute penalty kick put away by Luciano da Rocha to secure all three points for the Brazilians.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Club Jorge Wilstermann vs. Ayacucho

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 7
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

