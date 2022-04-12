Skip to main content

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético Goianiense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Defensa y Justicia hosts Atlético Goianiense on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

The top two teams in Group F battle it out at Norberto "Tito" Tomaghello Stadium in Argentina on Tuesday when Defensa y Justicia hosts Atlético Goianiense. Both teams are coming off of victories in their respective Matchday 1 encounters and both will be looking to come out on top in Buenos Aires in hopes of taking sole possession of Group F.

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético Goianiense Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 5

Live Stream Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético Goianiense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defensa y Justicia is playing some of its best soccer in recent years. The club, led by head coach Sebastián Beccacece, is in third place in the Argentine first division standings with 17 points, two points below second place and historic Argentine side River Plate.

Becaccece's men are coming off of three wins from their last four matches in all competitions, and most recently a 5-1 thrashing of Pedro Caixinha's Talleres thanks to goals from Carlos Rotondi, Hugo Fernández (2), Miguel Merentiel and Gabriel Alanís.

Defensa y Justicia will be visited on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana by  Atlético Goianiense, who is fresh off of its Campeonato Goiano final win over Goiás, followed by its 4-0 win over Liga de Quito. That match had finishes from Jorginho, Shaylon, Hayner and Rickson, securing the three points for the Brazilian side in the South American tournament. 

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético Goianiense

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
