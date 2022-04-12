How to Watch Deportivo La Guaira vs. Ceará SC

The top two teams in Group G face off on Tuesday when Deportivo La Guaira, in second place with one point, hosts group-leader Ceará SC following Matchday 1 action last week. Ceará got the best of Argentine club Independiente at home, while La Guaira drew away at General Caballero.

Matchday 1 brought Brazilian club Ceará a hard fought, come-from-behind victory over Argentine giant Independiente by a 2-1 scoreline. Gastón Togni scored in the first half for El Rojo, but a second half penalty kick put away by Stiven Mendoza and a Leandro Benegas own goal secured all three points for the home team.

Ceará used that motivation following the win into its league debut in the Brazilian Serie A, where a Mendoza brace got the Vozão the win on Matchday 1.

The Brazilian side will be without Nino Paraíba on the trip to Caracas after receiving a red card in the 63rd minute of the match against Independiente.

