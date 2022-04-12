Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportivo La Guaira vs. Ceará SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

2022 Copa Sudamericana action continues on Tuesday when Deportivo La Guaira hosts Ceará SC at Olímpico de la UCV Stadium.

The top two teams in Group G face off on Tuesday when Deportivo La Guaira, in second place with one point, hosts group-leader Ceará SC following Matchday 1 action last week. Ceará got the best of Argentine club Independiente at home, while La Guaira drew away at General Caballero.

How to Watch Deportivo La Guaira vs. Ceará SC Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN La Liga

Live Stream Deportivo La Guaira vs. Ceará SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Matchday 1 brought Brazilian club Ceará a hard fought, come-from-behind victory over Argentine giant Independiente by a 2-1 scoreline. Gastón Togni scored in the first half for El Rojo, but a second half penalty kick put away by Stiven Mendoza and a Leandro Benegas own goal secured all three points for the home team.

Ceará used that motivation following the win into its league debut in the Brazilian Serie A, where a Mendoza brace got the Vozão the win on Matchday 1.

The Brazilian side will be without Nino Paraíba on the trip to Caracas after receiving a red card in the 63rd minute of the match against Independiente. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

