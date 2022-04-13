How to Watch FBC Melgar vs. River Plate

FBC Melgar and River Plate both try and win their first match of Group B play in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday night.

FBC Melgar got off to a tough start last Thursday when they were shut out by Cuiaba 2-0 in the first match of group play in the Copa Sudamericana.

How to watch Copa Sudamericana: FBC Melgar vs River Plate today:

Melgar held Cuiaba scoreless for most of the game but gave up two goals to Elton late, one in the 78th minute and one in injury time.

Melgar did get five shots on goal but failed to convert any of the opportunities and it now finds itself in must-win mode on Wednesday against a River Plate team that also lost its first match of the group stage.

River Plate was also shut out but they got much closer to pulling out a draw in their first match.

River Plate had played the first 90 minutes without giving up a goal to Racing Club but gave up the tiebreaker in the first minute of injury time and took the 1-0 loss.

River Plate couldn't muster many chances in the match as it had just two shots on goal and none hit the back of the net.

On Wednesday, both teams are needing to win or they will be all but eliminated from advancing out of the group stage.

