How to Watch Fluminense vs. CD Oriente Petrolero: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Copa Sudamericana pits Fluminense vs. CD Oriente Petrolero in Group H play today.

This is the first match of the Copa Sudamericana for Fluminense (0-0-0) as they start things off in Group H against CD Oriente Petrolero (0-0-0). Both clubs will try to make their mark in the standings in their first match. So far, only five matches have taken place across all of the groups with Group H getting the ball on the field starting today.

How to Watch Fluminense vs. CD Oriente Petrolero today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch Fluminense vs. CD Oriente Petrolero online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Play is just starting this week in the Copa Sudamericana with eight groups and 40 clubs aspiring to win it all this season:

Last season, neither of these clubs participated in the Copa Sudamericana, which was won by Athletico Paranaense (1-0) over Red Bull Bragantino, both out of Brazil. In group play, Athletico Paranaense went 5-0-1 overall with eight goals scored and a plus-seven goal differential.

It is going to take strong play on that level to win this season from either of these clubs or the others participating.

Atletico Clube Goianiense has looked the strongest through one match with a 4-0 win to start the season in Group F play.

Fluminense played well in the Carioca Series A going 9-1-1 with a plus-14 goal differential in that season. They should be a strong contender here in Group H and for the overall Copa Sudamericana.

CD Oriente Petrolero went 3-5 to date in the Liga de Futbal Profesional Boliviano with a negative-one overall goal differential.

Fluminense has to be ready and excited to start the Copa Sudamericana off strong with a win today against a club that is struggling.

Regional restrictions may apply.

