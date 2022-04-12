The club nicknamed "The King of Cups" is off to a slow start in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana, losing in its debut to Brazilian side Ceará, leaving Independiente in last place in Group G with no points. The club led by head coach Eduardo Domínguez will look to bounce back from the loss when it hosts Paraguayan club General Caballero (JLM) at Libertadores de América Stadium on Tuesday.

How to Watch Independiente vs. General Caballero (JLM) Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Independiente lost in its 2022 Copa Sudamericana debut despite getting ahead in the first half following a 32nd minute strike from Gastón Togni. El Rojo allowed two second half finishes and lost all three points to Ceará, leaving the Brazilian club at the top of Group G.

Following that performance, Independiente tied 1-1 at home against Tigre in Argentine first division action, leaving the club in seventh place in the Primera División standings with 11 points.

The winningest club in Copa Libertadores history (seven titles) will now host General Cabellero, a Paraguayan side that is experiencing its first international action in its history following its promotion from the second tier of Paraguayan soccer at the end of last season.

