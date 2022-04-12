Skip to main content

How to Watch L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

L.D.U. de Quito hosts Deportes Antofagasta on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Group F action continues on Matchday 2 when L.D.U. de Quito hosts Deportes Antofagasta at Liga Deportiva Universitaria Stadium. Both clubs lost their respective 2022 Copa Sudamericana debuts last week. 

Both teams will look to bounce back in Quito and hope to climb the Group F standings at least a little bit at the end of the tournament's second match week.

How to Watch L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ecuadorian giant L.D.U. de Quito is currently in second place in the Ecuadorian Serie A with 13 points.

The team was humbled on Matchday 1 of the international tournament in its trip to Atlético Goianiense, who turned second half strikes from Jorginho, Shaylon, Hayner and Rickson into three points and first place in Group F.

The club from Quito followed that performance up with a 2-0 victory over Cumbayá in league action thanks to goals from Tomás Martín Molina and Michael Hoyos, both in the second half.

L.D.U. de Quito will now host Deportes Antofagasta on Matchday 2 with both clubs looking to find a spark in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana to avoid getting eliminated in the tournament's group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

HS Football Fans
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Independiente Petrolero

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 2
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Flamengo vs. Talleres (C)

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Basketball Fans 5
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Atlético Goianiense

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Independiente vs. General Caballero (JLM)

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Peñarol vs. Olimpia

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Nick Crain22 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts after failing to get San Francisco Giants left fielder Kris Bryant (23) out at first base in the seventh inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Rangers

By Nick Crain22 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with center Evan Rodrigues (9) against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 11-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy