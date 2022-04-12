L.D.U. de Quito hosts Deportes Antofagasta on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Group F action continues on Matchday 2 when L.D.U. de Quito hosts Deportes Antofagasta at Liga Deportiva Universitaria Stadium. Both clubs lost their respective 2022 Copa Sudamericana debuts last week.

Both teams will look to bounce back in Quito and hope to climb the Group F standings at least a little bit at the end of the tournament's second match week.

How to Watch L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream L.D.U. de Quito vs. Deportes Antofagasta on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ecuadorian giant L.D.U. de Quito is currently in second place in the Ecuadorian Serie A with 13 points.

The team was humbled on Matchday 1 of the international tournament in its trip to Atlético Goianiense, who turned second half strikes from Jorginho, Shaylon, Hayner and Rickson into three points and first place in Group F.

The club from Quito followed that performance up with a 2-0 victory over Cumbayá in league action thanks to goals from Tomás Martín Molina and Michael Hoyos, both in the second half.

L.D.U. de Quito will now host Deportes Antofagasta on Matchday 2 with both clubs looking to find a spark in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana to avoid getting eliminated in the tournament's group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply.