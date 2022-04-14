Skip to main content

How to Watch Lanús vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lanús hosts Barcelona on matchday two of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

Group A action continues in the South American international tournament when Lanús hosts historic Ecuadorian side Barcelona at Néstor Díaz Pérez Stadium in Buenos Aires. Barcelona holds the group lead with three points while the Argentine club tied on matchday one, leaving it in second place tied in all statistical categories with Metropolitanos.

How to Watch Lanús vs. Barcelona Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Lanús vs. Barcelona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lanús met Metropolitanos on matchday one of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana to a scoreless draw in Venezuela, with the Argentine side facing the tough test of hosting Group A leader Barcelona on matchday two.

The club led by head coach Jorge Almirón has been winless in its last seven matches in all competitions, with the team's last victory being a 5-0 defeat of lower division side Defensores Cambaceres at the end of February.

Barcelona, meanwhile, is on a three-match win streak, with two victories in the Ecuadorian Serie A sandwiching the Copa Sudamericana matchday one win over Montevideo Wanderes 4-2.

Gonzalo Mastriani, Michael Carcelén and Damián Díaz got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for Barcelona along with the first-place standing in Group A.

Regional restrictions may apply.

imago1011297688h
