How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Metropolitanos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montevideo Wanderers hosts Metropolitanos on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

The Wanderers will look to snap out of their current dip in form which has taken the Uruguayan side to four matches in a row without a win. The club began its 2022 Copa Sudamericana campaign with a 4-2 loss at Barcelona SC in Ecuador and followed that up with a loss to Maldonado in the Uruguayan first division. Metropolitanos, meanwhile, tied Lanús 0-0 on Matchday 1 of the international tournament.

How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Metropolitanos Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream Montevideo Wanderers vs. Metropolitanos on fuboTV

Montevideo currently finds itself in fifth place in the Uruguayan Primera División standings with 13 points after eight matches in the Apertura tournament.

The club lost on Monday to league-leader Maldonado by a slim 1-0 scoreline in a match where both teams received a red card. For Wanderers, it was Ignacio de Arruabarrena who will now miss the club's next league match against Rentistas.

Montevideo will look for its first win in five matches when it hosts Venezuelan club Metropolitanos at the historic Centenario Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Montevideo Wanderers vs. Metropolitanos

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
