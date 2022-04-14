The Wanderers will look to snap out of their current dip in form which has taken the Uruguayan side to four matches in a row without a win. The club began its 2022 Copa Sudamericana campaign with a 4-2 loss at Barcelona SC in Ecuador and followed that up with a loss to Maldonado in the Uruguayan first division. Metropolitanos, meanwhile, tied Lanús 0-0 on Matchday 1 of the international tournament.

How to Watch Montevideo Wanderers vs. Metropolitanos Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Montevideo currently finds itself in fifth place in the Uruguayan Primera División standings with 13 points after eight matches in the Apertura tournament.

The club lost on Monday to league-leader Maldonado by a slim 1-0 scoreline in a match where both teams received a red card. For Wanderers, it was Ignacio de Arruabarrena who will now miss the club's next league match against Rentistas.

Montevideo will look for its first win in five matches when it hosts Venezuelan club Metropolitanos at the historic Centenario Stadium on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

