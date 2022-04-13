Skip to main content

How to Watch Racing vs. Cuiabá: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Racing and Cuiabá kick off Matchday 2 action in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

With both teams coming from victories in their 2022 Copa Sudamericana debuts last week, Racing and Cuiabá now meet at Estadio Presidente Perón in Avellaneda on Wednesday night to decide who will take sole possession of the first place in Group B. Cuiabá has the slight lead over the Argentine side due to goal difference (plus-two to Racing's plus-one).

How to Watch Racing vs. Cuiabá Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 6

Live Stream Racing vs. Cuiabá on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Racing is enjoying its best start to a season in years being the only undefeated team left in the Argentine first division, the club from Avellaneda is unbeaten in its last 11 matches in all competitions, on top of currently being on a seven-match winning streak.

Fernando Gago's team is in first place in the Argentine Primera División standings with 21 points after nine matches. The club is coming off of a dramatic 1-0 victory last week in its Copa Sudamericana debut over Uruguayan-side River Plate thanks to a 91st-minute finish from Leonel Miranda.

Cuiabá, meanwhile, defeated Peruvian-side Melgar at home on Matchday 1, 2-0 thanks to an Élton brace. The club followed that up with a win in its Brazilian first division debut 1-0 away at Fortaleza, with an eighth-minute strike from left-winger Everton.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Racing vs. Cuiabá

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 6
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
imago1011192144h
