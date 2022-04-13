Skip to main content

How to Watch San Lorenzo vs. Club Atlético Racing de Córdoba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Lorenzo hosts third division side Club Atlético Racing de Córdoba in the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina on Wednesday.

The second half of the Round of 64 matches is underway with just 15 matches left in the first round of the 2022 Argentine Cup. Of the 15 first division teams that already played their matches, just two of them were unable to advance to the second round of the tournament: Central Córdoba and Arsenal. The former lost in penalty kicks to Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy, which is now the rival of whoever wins between San Lorenzo and Club Atlético Racing de Córdoba on Wednesday night.

San Lorenzo is having a tough time in the Argentine first division regular season with just one win so far in nine matches to go along with seven points and a 10th place position in Group A.

Led by emblematic head coach Pedro Troglio, the club is coming off of a 2-1 loss away at Sarmiento last Friday, where Néstor Ortigoza got Los Cuervos' only goal of the match via penalty kick.

San Lorenzo will face Racing de Córdoba in the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina, who is undefeated in the Argentine third division after three matches with two wins and a draw in that span.

