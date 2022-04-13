How to Watch Santos vs. Universidad Catolica

Universidad Catolica looks to stay unbeaten when they take on Santos in their second Group C match of the Copa Sudamericana.

Universidad Catolica opened up group play last Thursday with a 0-0 draw against Union La Calera.

How to watch Copa Sudamericana: Santos vs. Universidad Catolica today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

It wasn't the result Catolica was looking for, but they were at least able to play to a draw and get an important point in the standings.

Catolica didn't have a lot of scoring chances as they were only able to get three shots on goal in the match. Wednesday, they will look to get better opportunities against a Santos team looking for their first win in group play.

Santos dropped their first match of Copa Sudamericana when they lost 1-0 to Banfield. Santos gave up a late first-half goal to Agustin and could never get the equalizer in the second half.

The goal came in the 44th minute and was a crushing way to end a well-played first half.

Santos did get four shots on goal but failed to score on any of those chances. It was a tough offensive day for Santos and one they hope will improve on Wednesday.

Catolica will be in great shape with a win on Wednesday, but Santos will be a desperate team as it looks to rebound from the loss.

