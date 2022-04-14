Skip to main content

How to Watch SC Internacional vs. Guaireña: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SC Internacional hosts Guaireña on matchday two of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

SC Internacional and Guaireña both drew in their respective matchday one contests last week in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana, leaving the group open for all four teams to take a step forward on matchday two and claim the top spot in the group standings. SC Internacional hosts Guaireña at Estádio José Pinheiro Borda for the match on Thursday.

How to Watch SC Internacional vs. Guaireña Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream SC Internacional vs. Guaireña on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Internacional visited the city of Manta in Ecuador on matchday one and came away with a 2-2 draw against 9 de Octubre after allowing two second-half strikes from the home side to split the points between the two clubs.

The Brazilian side followed that performance up with a defeat to Atlético Mineiro in its league debut on Sunday.

Guaireña, meanwhile, drew at home 3-3 against Independiente Medellín at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Paraguay. Mario Nicolás Otazú, Pablo David Ayala and a Juan Guillermo Arboleda own goal secured the point for the Paraguayan side.

