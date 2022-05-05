Universidad Católica looks to get revenge on Santos and gain in the group standings of the Copa Sudamericana in their Thursday matchup.

The CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana is well under way as Universidad Católica de Ecuador faces off against their group rival Santos at Olimpico Atahualpa Stadium in Quito City, Ecuador. Quito is the hometown of Universidad Católica, giving them the slight edge in this matchup.

How to watch Copa Sudamericana: Universidad Católica (ECU) vs. Santos today:

Match Date: May 5, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Santos does sit second in Group C over Universidad Católica. Both these clubs have the same 1-1-1 record and four points but Santos has a plus-one goal differential to break the tie. Unión La Calera from Chile is in first place for this group with Banfield from Argentina rounding out the group.

These two played earlier last month in an incredibly tight and back-and-forth matchup. Santos came out firing early as they scored the first goal on a header from Jhojan Julio. That didn't deter Universidad Católica as they scored two goals to close the half.

But then Santos owned the second half scoring two unanswered goals. Leo Baptistao scored on a penalty and then Brayan Angulo scored on another header. Both goals were very late in the half and were within nearly five minutes of one another. If that match was any indication, this is anyone's game.

