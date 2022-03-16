Skip to main content

How to Watch América de Cali vs. CA Independiente Medellín: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With a 2-1 lead after the first leg, CA Independiente Medellín visits América de Cali on Wednesday in the second leg of the first round of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

Before the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage gets underway, there is a single, two-legged round of qualifying between teams from the same countries filling out the final 16 spots in the tournament. The two Colombian matchups were La Equidad vs. Junior, who tied 0-0 in their first leg, and CA Independiente Medellín vs. América de Cali, where the club from Medellín took a 2-1 victory out of the first leg.

How to Watch América de Cali vs. CA Independiente Medellín Today:

Match Date: March 16, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream América de Cali vs. CA Independiente Medellín on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first leg was even up until the first-half stoppage time when Vladimir Hernández powered a left-footed shot home from the top of the box to put the home side ahead. 

América de Cali came out swinging in the second half, though, when a great one-two play on the right flank led to a low, driven cross that met Adrián Ramos' left foot, putting the ball in the back of the net. Then, almost 10 minutes later, Andrés Cadavid drilled a 30-yard free-kick past Cali's goalkeeper for the definitive 2-1 finish.

The stage is now set for both teams to meet at Pascual Guerrero Stadium in what should be an entertaining second leg between América de Cali and Independiente Medellín.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

América de Cali vs. CA Independiente Medellín

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
8:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
