CD Lara host Deportivo La Guaira in this matchup between Venezuelan clubs in the first round of the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

CD Lara was the revelation of the Venezuelan first division last season, the club's first season at the highest level. Colombian players Anuar Peláez, Juan Camilo Zapata, and Wilmar González were crucial to the team's success that led to a spot in international play at the end of the campaign.

How to Watch CD Lara vs. Deportivo La Guaira Today:

Match Date: March 10, 2022

Match Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream CD Lara vs. Deportivo La Guaira on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lara's attacking Colombian trio all scored in the double digits last season with Peláez leading the team with 13 goals in 30 matches. Zapata added 11 to go along with seven assists and González put the ball in the back of the net ten times.

Deportivo La Guaira is led by head coach Daniel Farías, brother of current Bolivia coach César Farías. La Guaira started this season off with back-to-back wins in league play — 1-0 over Metropolitanos and 2-1 over Puerto Cabello Academy — making the club one of only three teams to start the season off with two victories, matching reigning champs Deportivo Táchira and Monagas.

The second leg of this Copa Sudamericana tie will be disputed next Thursday at Olímpico de la UCV Stadium in the city of Caracas, Venezuela.

Regional restrictions may apply.