How to Watch Cerro Largo vs. Montevideo Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montevideo Wanderers visits Cerro Largo with a 2-1 lead from the first leg on Thursday in the first round of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

Cerro Largo will host Montevideo Wanderers at Centenario Stadium in the second leg of this first-round draw in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. The two Uruguayan clubs met last week in the first leg where Wanderers were able to come away from Viera Stadium with a 2-1 victory over Cerro Largo.

In the first leg, the visitors struck first when, in the 51st minute, Emiliano Villar received a through ball on the right flank and sent it into the box for Leandro Onetto, who finished it with two touches. 

Then, in the 74th minute, Hernán Rivero put the ball in the back of the net with a powerful header following a free kick from the right-hand side. Just five minutes later, Diego Riolfo finished a rebound in the side the box to double the lead definitively for Montevideo Wanderers.

The clubs will now meet in the second leg at historic Centenario Stadium to decide which of the two sides will join River Plate as the Uruguayan representatives in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage.

