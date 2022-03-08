Skip to main content

How to Watch Cienciano vs FBC Melgar: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first stage of the Copa Sudamericana begins Tuesday with Cienciano taking on FBC Melgar.

The first stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana begins this week. On Tuesday, a pair of Peruvian teams will meet for the first leg of their matchup as Cienciano takes on Melgar.

How to Watch Cienciano vs FBC Melgar Today:

Match Date: March 8, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Melgar earned a spot in this by being the top Peruvian team that didn't qualify for the Copa Libertadores, while Cienciano was the second-best among unqualified teams. Melgar finished fifth on the aggregate table last season while Cienciano was sixth.

Melgar participated in last year's Copa Sudamericana, defeating Carlos A. Mannucci in the first stage by a 5-3 aggregate, then finishing second in Group D, winning three of its six matches but losing to a strong Athletico Paranaense team.

Cienciano found a lot of success in the 2000s, including a Copa Sudamericana win in 2003, but this is the team's first appearance in the event since 2009, when it made the Round of 16.

This season in Peru's Liga 1, Cienciano sits fifth in the Apertura standings through the first five matches, while Melgar is in 16th through its first four contests.

