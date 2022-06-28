Skip to main content

How to Watch Copa Sudamericana Round of 16, Leg 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Round of 16 of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana begins on Tuesday.

The knockout stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana kicks off Tuesday, with 16 teams remaining in competition to win the second-tier club competition in CONMEBOL.

The favorite heading into this stage has to be Brazilian side Ceará, as it was the only team to win all six of its group stage matches. Sao Paulo won five matches in the group stage and enters this round as the No. 2 seed.

The Copa Sudamericana can be streamed on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Four of the top five teams after the group stage are from Brazil. The best non-Brazilian team is Argentina's Unión, which had three wins and three draws in group play.

beIN SPORTS is the broadcast home of this tournament.

Tuesday, June 28: Stream on fuboTV

6:05 p.m. ET: Nacional vs Unión - beIN SPORTS Xtra

8:20 p.m. ET: Colo-Colo vs Internacional - beIN SPORTS Xtra

Wednesday, June 29: Stream on fuboTV

6:05 p.m. ET: The Strongest vs Ceará - beIN SPORTS Xtra

8:20 p.m. ET: Deportivo Táchira vs Santos - beIN SPORTS Xtra

8:25 p.m. ET: Deportivo Cali vs FBC Melgar - beIN SPORTS 5

Thursday, June 30: Stream on fuboTV

6:05 p.m. ET: Independiente del Valle vs CA Lanus - beIN SPORTS

8:20 p.m. ET: Olimpia vs Atlético-GO - beIN SPORTS Xtra

8:25 p.m. ET: Universidad Católica vs Sao Paulo - beIN SPORTS La Liga

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Copa Sudamericana Round of 16, First Leg

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
