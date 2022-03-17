How to Watch Deportes Antofagasta vs. CF Unión Española in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportes Antofagasta vs. CF Unión Española: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Deportes Antofagasta hosts CF Unión Española in the second leg of the first round of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

Exactly one week ago, Deportes Antofagasta visited Unión Española at Santa Laura Stadium in the first leg of the first and only round of qualification towards the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the visiting side, a lead the club will now hope to maintain in order to stay alive in the tournament.

How to Watch Deportes Antofagasta vs. CF Unión Española Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Deportes Antofagasta vs. CF Unión Española on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first leg, Deportes Antofagasta struck first in the sixth minute when Gary Felipe Tello Mery played a lovely through ball to Brayan Hurtado who was crashing the box and was able to nutmeg the goalkeeper on a first-touch finish.

Lightning struck twice soon after in the ninth minute when an in-swinging corner kick met the head of Andrés Robles who put the ball in the back of the net.

Unión was able to pull one back in the 13th minute off of a great cross from Augusto Barrios that was met by a simple, first-touch finish from Leandro Garate.

The two Chilean clubs will now meet at Regional de Antofagasta Stadium to decide who will advance to the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage.

Regional restrictions may apply.

