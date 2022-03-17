How to Watch Deportivo La Guaira vs. Hermanos Colmenárez in Canada

Deportivo La Guaira hosts Hermanos Colmenárez in this battle of Venezuelan clubs hoping to advance to the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage on Thursday.

Agustín Tovar Stadium was the home of the first leg of the tie last week when Hermanos Colmenárez hosted Deportivo La Guaira to a 2-0 home victory. The Venezuelan sides now meet again with one final chance to access the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage.

How to Watch Deportivo La Guaira vs. Hermanos Colmenárez Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

The first leg, played at Hermanos Colmenárez's stadium, didn't have much action until the deadlock was broken in the 44th minute by the home side. César Andrés Magallán had the ball outside of the box and played it into Juan Camilo Zapata who, on his first touch, backheeled it right back to Magallán. The Venezuelan forward then took a touch of his own and finished it with a low shot to the goalkeeper's right post.

Wilmar Darío González then doubled the lead for the home side in the 55th minute with a composed two-touch finish inside the box.

Deportivo La Guaira will now host Hermanos Colmenárez at Olímpico UCV Stadium in the second leg of the draw and will need to match the two-goal deficit from the first leg in order to stay alive in the tournament.

