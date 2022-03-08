The first stage of the Copa Sudamericana begins Tuesday with Estudiantes de Merida taking on Metropolitanos.

The first stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana begins this week. On Tuesday, a pair of Venezuelan teams will meet for the first leg of their matchup as Estudiantes de Merida takes on Metropolitanos.

How to Watch Estudiantes de Merida vs Metropolitanos Today:

Match Date: March 8, 2022

Match Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Estudiantes de Merida vs Metropolitanos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Estudiantes de Merida qualified for this tournament by virtue of its sixth-place finish in the 2021 Primera Division Fase Final A, while Metropolitanos was the 2021 Primera Division Fase Final B winner.

In last year's Copa Sudamericana, Metropolitanos qualified and won its first stage meeting with Academia Puerto Cabello by a 3-0 aggregate score. From there, it advanced to the group stage, where it struggled in Group D, winning just one of its six matches, eliminating it from the competition.

Estudiantes de Merida last competed in this event in 2018, where it lost in the first stage to Deportes Temuco by a 3-1 aggregate.

The 2022 Venezuelan Primera Division just began, with Estudiantes de Merida currently having two losses in two matches, while Metropolitanos has one win and one loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.