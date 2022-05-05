Everton vs. São Paulo Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Everton will try to close the scoring gap in goal differential within Group D with a win over São Paulo today.

Everton and São Paulo will meet today in Copa Sudamericana to play in match four of six in the tournament's group stage. Everton is currently in the No. 2 spot in Group D with four points, while São Paulo is atop the standings with nine points.

How to Watch Everton vs. São Paulo Today:

Match Date: May 5, 2022

Match Time: 6:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Live Stream Everton vs. São Paulo on fuboTV:

Everton has picked up one win, one loss and one draw in the tournament thus far. The only team it lost to was today's opponent, São Paulo, in match two 2-0. The team played to a 1-1 draw against Jorge Wilstermann in the first game of group play and knocked off Ayacucho 2-1 in game three.

São Paulo has had complete success in the group stage, winning all three of its matches. The team's first game of group play was against Ayacucho, in which it won 3-2. Game two was a 2-0 win over Everton and game three resulted in a 3-1 win over No. 4 Jorge Wilstermann.

While Everton has secured its place in the next round, depleting that goal differential with a win over São Paulo will give the team a sense of pride moving forward in the tournament.

