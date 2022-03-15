Skip to main content

How to Watch FBC Melgar vs. Cienciano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With things level at 1-1 after the first leg, FBC Melgar and Cienciano put it all on the line in the second leg of the first round of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

One week ago, Peruvian clubs Cienciano and FBC Melgar met at Garcilaso Stadium in the first leg of the first and only round of qualification towards the 2022 Copa Sudamericana, South America's version of the UEFA Europa League. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with goals from Bernardo Cuesta and Josué Estrada for Melgar and Cienciano, respectively.

How to Watch FBC Melgar vs. Cienciano Today:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream FBC Melgar vs. Cienciano on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The action started after the 20-minute mark when Alexis Arias was brought down inside the box which led to a penalty kick for Melgar, which was expertly put away by Cuesta to give the visitors the lead. Then, minutes after the second half started, Estrada drew the match level with an absolute wonder-strike from 30 yards out to split the points between the Peruvian clubs.

With the clubs equal on aggregate after the first 90 minutes, they will now face off at Monumental Virgen de Chapi Stadium in the city of Arqeuipa on Tuesday to decide which of the two Peruvian sides will make it to the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stages. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

