How to Watch Guaireña vs. Nacional: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guaireña hosts Nacional on Thursday in the second leg of the first round of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

The Paraguayan clubs met last Thursday in the first leg of the only qualification round towards the Copa Sudamericana group stage, in a match that ended in a slim 1-0 victory in favor of Guaireña. The match was played at Defensores del Chaco Stadium and the home side, Nacional, maintained a whopping 65% of the ball possession throughout. That didn't translate to any goals for the team, though, and now they will need to be in attack mode for the second leg of the draw.

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Guaireña vs. Nacional on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first leg, it took 53 minutes for the deadlock to be broken in the match. It happened when Antonio Marín Colmán received the ball in the top left corner of the box, took a couple of touches to set himself up and then placed it ever-so-slightly along the ground inside the keeper's opposite goalpost. 

The winner of the draw will join General Caballero as the two Paraguayan sides to make it out of the first round and into the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage.

The stage is set for Guaireña and Nacional to duke it out at Defensores del Chaco Stadium again and see if Guaireña can hold on to its 1-0 lead throughout the second leg.

