How to Watch Metropolitanos vs. Estudiantes de Mérida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Metropolitanos take a 2-0 lead back home when it hosts Estudiantes de Mérida on Tuesday in the first round of the Copa Sudamericana.

Just a week ago, Venezuelan clubs Estudiantes de Mérida and Metropolitanos faced off in the first leg of the first and only round of qualification towards the 2022 Copa Sudamericana, which is South America's version of the UEFA Europa League. The match ended in a 2-0 victory for Metropolitanos thanks to goals from Walter Araújo and Luis José Annese Aragúren.

How to Watch Metropolitanos vs. Estudiantes de Mérida Tuesday:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live Stream Metropolitanos vs. Estudiantes de Mérida on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Araújo put his club ahead when a defensive clearance was brought down by the Paraguayan forward's chest inside the box and put away with the player's left-footed second touch. Aragúren then put the game away for the visitors late in the match with a powerful left-footed first touch finish from the top of the box.

Metropolitanos will now look to maintain its lead throughout the second leg back home at UCV Olímpico Stadium. The club is coming off of two straight league victories, first 2-0 over Universidad Central followed by a 2-1 finish at Zulia FC.

Estudiantes, meanwhile, is coming off of two losses and a draw in the Venezuelan first division and will need to react quickly and early in the second leg if it hopes to be in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stages.

