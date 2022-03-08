Skip to main content

How to Watch Nublense vs Union La Calera: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first stage of the Copa Sudamericana begins Tuesday with Nublense taking on Union La Calera.

The first stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana begins this week. On Tuesday, a pair of Chilean teams will meet for the first leg of their matchup as Union La Calera takes on Nublense.

How to Watch Nublense vs Union La Calera Today:

Match Date: March 8, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live Stream Nublense vs Union La Calera on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Union La Calera was the top Chilean team among those not qualified for the Copa Libertadores, while Nublense was fourth among non-qualified teams. Overall, Union La Calera was fourth in the Chilean Primera Division, while Nublense was seventh.

Last year, Union La Calera competed in the Copa Libertadores, losing in the group stage after having two draws and four losses in Group G play. The team made it to the Round of 16 in the 2020 Copa Sudamericana before losing on penalty kicks to Junior.

Nublense last appeared in this event in 2008, when it exited in the first round after losing 4-1 on aggregate against Sport Ancash.

In this year's Chilean Primera Division, Nublense sits in first place through five matches, while Union La Calera is struggling and sits in 14th, just one spot above the relegation zone.

Regional restrictions may apply.

